HSS ventures into telco with Digital Nasional’s appointment

PETALING JAYA: Engineering and project management consultant HSS Engineers Bhd unit HSS Integrated Sdn Bhd (HSSI) has accepted two framework services agreements from Digital Nasional Bhd (DNB) to provide consultancy services for the national implementation of Malaysia’s 5G infrastructure and network.

DNB is mandated by the government to be the single neutral party for the deployment of 5G infrastructure and network nationwide.

The scope of HSSI’s consultancy services to DNB encompasses commercial contract management for term sheets and access agreements, RFx and negotiation for site leasing CRate card and special conditions, as well as site management partner for post site acquisition activities.

HSS executive vice-chairman Tan Sri Kuna Sittampalam said it has been eyeing opportunities in the telecommunications sector in recent years, especially since the government has trained its sights on next generation technologies to fast-track the nation’s digital aspirations.

“This is a successful diversification in HSS’s customer base, complementing our prowess in transportation, ports and water sectors. This marks HSS’s first and grand entrance into the telecommunications segment, which leverages our track record and experience in undertaking national infrastructure projects.

“We believe that this consultancy services for DNB is a precursor to additional scopes of works for the group, and we reiterate our commitment to supporting the nation’s development.”

Pursuant to the exclusive teaming arrangement between HSSI and HSS wholly owned subsidiary HSS Engineering Sdn Bhd (HSSE), HSSI and HSSE will be collaborating to execute and complete the contract.

The duration of the contract is from November 2021 to December 2022. It is expected to contribute positively to the revenue, earnings and net assets for the financial years ending Dec 31, 2021 and 2022.