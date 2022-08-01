Huawei, HDC, Duriemas join forces to boost halal sector ecosystem

PETALING JAYA: Huawei Technologies (Malaysia) Sdn Bhd (Huawei Malaysia) recently inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Halal Development Corp Bhd (HDC) and Duriemas Sdn Bhd to use cloud-based digital solutions, developed using Huawei Cloud technology, to promote and strengthen the halal industry ecosystem through HDC’s Halal Integrated Platform (HIP).

The collaboration presents a new opportunity for all three parties to harness the potential of their individual expertise, especially in the area of technical assistance, to strengthen the food track and trace solutions as well as the food and quality assurance system through implementing start-of-theart cloud technology. The MoU is also aimed at exploring new opportunities for halal industry players.

HIP will be a one-stop online platform to connect industry players to the global halal market. The platform will be the catalyst for more business transactions within the halal ecosystem, both online and offline, which will promote a vibrant business environment and enhance the traceability of halal products in the market. It will include other services provided by HDC such as halal parks, the Halal Training Institute, halal consultancy and advisory, and the Halal Knowledge Centre.

Through this tripartite partnership, HDC, Duriemas and Huawei Malaysia will also establish two halal promotion centres in the cities of Qingdao and Urumqi in China. The Malaysia-Qingdao Halal Promotion Center and Malaysia-Urumqi Halal Promotion Centre will serve as platforms to further empower the halal trade market in China and internationally. China has always been one of Malaysia’s top importer of halal products, with imports recorded at RM4.6 billion in 2021.

Under the terms of the MoU, HDC as the custodian of HIP, among others, will administer, market and liaise with government bodies on the halal industry database.

Duriemas, a technology consulting and market development company, will facilitate and coordinate the establishment and operations of the Halal Trade Route in Port Klang, Malaysia, along with the centres in Qingdao and Urumqi. The company will also facilitate HIP engagements between the centres to accelerate further expansion into other countries in Asia through its broad market development channels.

Huawei Malaysia will assist in providing the technical infrastructure for this collaboration. The MoU will enable Huawei to leverage its cloud solutions and integrate it with HDC’s HIP. The tech giant will also provide technical, functional and marketing support for all products in the Halal Food Supply System to stakeholders.