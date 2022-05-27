Huawei, Vimigo team up to drive digitalisation among SMEs

KUALA LUMPUR: Two leading technological firms, Huawei Malaysia and Vimigo Performance Reward System have joined forces to drive digitalisation among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) in Malaysia.

In a statement, Huawei Malaysia said the cooperation with Vimigo mainly focuses on the deployment of digital transformation resources of SMEs in Malaysia, ensuring they can jump on the 5G bandwagon seamlessly to jointly create a digital business network platform.

Both have inked a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to establish a strategic cross-border collaboration, with hopes to accelerate the transformation of SMEs and spur them to greater milestones.

Huawei Malaysia head of business development, cloud business unit, Roy Hu Haihua said with the increasing data usage and a large influx of traffic drawn by the customers' growth, Huawei Cloud provides a scalable infrastructure just right for the Vimigo system that enables growth, resilience, and flexibility.

“Huawei Cloud has always aspired to collaborate with leading firms across various industries in Malaysia because collaborating with such enterprises is the only way to achieve the greatest impact in terms of driving digital technology,” he said.

Vimigo Performance Reward System is a leader in business model and digital technology transformation among SMEs in Malaysia, with over 700 enterprise users.

“Combining Huawei’s strong investment in technical resources with Vimigo's first-class performance reward tool, this collaboration will certainly make our SMEs shine on the world stage,” said Vimigo's founder Shane Mun.

-- Bernama