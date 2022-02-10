Hubbard grabs lead at PGA Sanderson Farms Championship

WASHINGTON: Mark Hubbard (pix), chasing his first US PGA Tour title, fired a seven-under par 65 to grab a one-stroke lead after Saturday’s third round of the Sanderson Farms Championship.

The 33-year-old American birdied five consecutive holes in one stretch on the back nine of his bogey-free round to stand on 15-under par 201 after 54 holes at The Country Club of Jackson in Mississippi.

“I just did a good job of taking advantage of the gettable holes,“ Hubbard said.

“It didn’t feel as exciting as the scorecard looks because I was in the right spot every time.”

Canada’s Mackenzie Hughes answered a bogey at 17 with a closing birdie from 29 feet to finish a round of 68 and claim second on 202.

“It was big,“ Hughes said. “I thought it was going to be a tough two-putt so to see that putt go in was a big bonus. Puts me one back going into tomorrow, which is huge.”

South African Garrick Higgo, Austrian Sepp Straka and American Scott Stallings shared third on 204 with Americans Keegan Bradley and Nick Hardy another stroke adrift.

World number 186 Hubbard, making his 164th career PGA start, is trying to improve upon his best tour showing, a runner-up effort at the 2019 Houston Open.

Hubbard said his father noted last week that Saturdays had been his worst scoring days last season.

“That kind of fired me up and gave me good energy today,“ Hubbard said.

Hubbard made his only birdie on the front nine on a 20-foot putt at the par-4 second and needed a 16-foot par putt at the ninth to avoid a bogey.

“There were a couple times I got a little too aggressive, started going after some stuff I shouldn’t have,“ Hubbard said. “I just collected myself and I’ve just got to stay patient. I’m hitting great iron shots so I know I’m going to have a lot of chances.”

His patience paid off with a birdie run that began at the par-5 11th after his approach landed inches from the hole. He sank birdie putts of about eight feet at the 12th and par-3 13th, from inside four feet at the par-5 14th after driving the green in two and just outside four feet at 15 -- then closed with a four-foot birdie putt at 18.

“That little stretch I went on, pretty much every putt was dead straight up the hill,“ Hubbard said. “I got the momentum rolling. I was leaving myself in such good spots they were easy putts.”

Hughes won his only PGA title at the 2016 RSM Classic and was excited to join Hubbard in the final group.

“Being in the last group is always nice,“ Hughes said. “I love the position I’m in. You want to be in that cauldron. I’m right where I want to be.”-AFP