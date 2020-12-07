Huge success for PJ cops with arrest of 16 suspects for snatch theft, robbery cases

PETALING JAYA: In just over a month, district police scored a huge success in clamping down on snatch theft and robbery cases here following the arrest of 16 suspects.

Petaling Jaya police chief ACP Nik Ezanee Mohd Faisal said today that with the arrest of the suspects, comprising 15 men and a woman, since last month, police have solved 19 snatch theft and robbery cases in the district.

He said to date, the suspects in four of the 19 cases have been charged in court.

Nik Ezanee urged the public to be on guard at all times and not fall victim to snatch thieves and robbers.

He advised the public to not adorn themselves with excessive jewellery, refrain from leaving their belongings in the front passenger seat of their cars or carry their handbags in the carrier compartment of their motorcycles.

In a separate case, a 25-year-old preacher and TV religious reality show personality who was arrested by Shah Alam police on Nov 26 over multiple rape allegations against him was remanded for five days yesterday by the Petaling Jaya Magistrate’s Court.

The suspect was earlier handed over to Petaling Jaya police by its Shah Alam counterpart for investigations into two sexual assault cases lodged against him last week.

A total of eight police reports alleging rape, unnatural sex and molestation have been lodged by victims so far.

Two cases were dropped after investigators found no criminal elements.

The victims who are in their 20’s had alleged that they had befriended the suspect in the social media and were invited for an outing before being taken to the man’s house where they were sexually assaulted.