Hulu Langat schoolchildren affected by floods get schooling aid

HULU LANGAT: Schoolchildren from about 2,000 families affected by the recent floods here have been receiving schooling aid from MCPlus Tuition.

MCPlus Tuition manager Abd Ashraf Abd Rahman said the company handed over the aid in the form of school uniforms, stationery and calculators worth between RM150 and RM200 to each school-going children in the families.

He said MCPlus Tuition was fulfilling its corporate social responsibility (CSR) by giving back to the parents who had been supporting its online tuition services.

“We have made an announcement a few days ago, today we measure their sizes and on Wednesday they can come and pick up their uniforms,“ he told Bernama here yesterday.

Apart from the schooling aid, Abd Ashraf said the company together with 200 volunteers also helped in the post-flood clean-up operations.

“We have also distributed two trailers of necessities such as mattresses and pillows a few days ago,“ he said.

MCPlus Tuition which has 10 tuition centres started operating online tuition classes since the implementation of the Movement Control Order (MCO) 1.0 and now has 180,000 students nationwide.

Meanwhile, Noor Hasnidah Hussin, 43, said she was grateful to MCPlus Tuition for the care and donation.

“Our belongings including the children’s laptops were all damaged in the floods, I am very grateful for this schooling aid,“ said Noor Hasnidah, who lives in Taman Sri Nanding.

Shahrizal Ismail, 39, said the aid would help ease the financial burden faced by the students' families who had also suffered damage to property.-Bernama