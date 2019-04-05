‘Human calculator’, all female group Nama enter Asia’s Got Talent final

SINGAPORE: Both Malaysian contenders who sailed through to the grand finals of Asia’s Got Talent Thursday would not stop their journey to challenge themselves in other international talent competitions.

Expressing their relief after giving their level best last performance, female group, Nama, and ‘human calculator’ Yaashwin Sarawanan would consider competing in Got Talent competition in other countries especially Britain, a country of birth for the talent show, if there is an opportunity.

They were inspired by The Sacred Riana, the winner of Asia’s Got Talent season two who tried her luck in America’s Got Talent last year.

Asked on their chances of winning the season three’s, both Nama and Yaashwin agreed to leave their fate in the voters’ hands.

“To be in the grand finals feels as good as a win, now it is up to the voters,” Yaashwin told Bernama when met after the grand finals held at Marina Bay Sands here.

As one of three acts selected via Judges’ Pick to the grand finals, one of Nama’s group member, Fazrina said: “We have done it all and will accept whatever result that might be.”

In commenting on Yaashwin’s performance, one of the judges David Foster described it as “incredibly impressive.

“You are a brilliant young man. You should do something special with your life,” the Canadian producer and musician, said.

Judge Anggun Cipta Sasmi, an international singer, meanwhile said: “You are not good (but) you are borderline genius.”

As for Nama, Jay Park, a renowned Korean American rapper, commented: “That was great. Don’t let anybody put you in the box. Break the barrier and never limit yourself.”

Foster who openly admitted that the hijab-clad girls as his favourite meanwhile said: “It is so great and hopeful to see the four of you up there. In 2019 we need more children of the future ... you might be the future of peace.”

There were seven other finalists with one from Indonesia Siti Saniyah, three from Taiwan Maniac-Family, Eric Chien and Yang Shih Hao - and three from the Philippines as well - Shadow Ace, Junior Good Vibes, and Power Duo.

All nine acts will be up for public voting and only one act will be crowned the winner of Asia’s Got Talent and awarded the grand prize of US$100,000.

Voting opens from today until Apr 10, 11:59pm and Asia’s Got Talent Season 3 will culminate next Thursday, Apr 11 at 8:30 pm on AXN with the Results Show.

Asia’s Got Talent is the 67th adaptation of the Guinness-World-Record-breaking hit Got Talent format, currently airs in 186 countries. — Bernama