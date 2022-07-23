Human skeletal remains found in sunken car, linked to missing person case

KUANTAN: The human skeletal remains trapped in a car that was pulled out of Sungai Api-Api in Nenasi, Pekan here today is believed to be a man who was reported missing some 10 months ago.

Pekan district police chief Supt Mohd Zaidi Mat Zin said the remains were discovered in a Nissan Grand Livina car by an elderly man while he carrying out some work near the riverbank at 11.40 am.

“The car was damaged had damage to the front, left and right, and an inspection inside found a body covered in mud and a worker's pass registered in the name of Muhammad Iman Aqmar.

“Checks on the vehicle’s registration number found that it was linked to a missing report made in Pasir Gudang, Johor by family members of a man named Muhammad Iman Aqmar Dzulkarnain,” he said in a statement here today.

Mohd Zaidi said the remains were sent to the Tengku Ampuan Afzan Hospital in Kuantan for a post-mortem, Kuantan while the car was towed to the Pekan district police headquarters for further investigation.

On Oct 30 last year, a woman, Asmawati Kadir, 55, filed a police report regarding the disappearance of her son Muhammad Iman Aqmar, 24, who failed to be contacted after leaving home in Johor around 1 am the day earlier for work in Kemaman, Terengganu.-Bernama