Human skull found inside drain has 13 injury marks- Police

GEORGE TOWN: A post-mortem on a human skull found inside a drain near a premises in Jalan Makloom here last Tuesday has 13 signs of injuries.

Timur Laut district police chief, ACP Soffian Santong, said the injuries involved stab wounds, cuts, and an incision on the skull believed to be that of a woman.

“So far, the deceased’s cause of death has yet to be determined. The police are still conducting further investigations into the injuries on whether the deceased was involved in a crime or otherwise.

“We have sent the specimen and samples to the Chemistry Department (in Petaling Jaya) for analysis and deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) testing to identify the victim,” he said when contacted by Bernama today.

Last Tuesday, a 22-year-old lorry assistant was resting at the scene when he discovered the human skull before alerting his employer about it.

Soffian said the autopsy report also found the victim’s age to be between 40 and 60 years and was believed to have died about six to 12 months ago.

He said police would also obtain a list of missing people and urged those with missing family members or have information to contact the nearest police station.

Soffian said the case has been classified as a sudden death report (SDR) pending investigations. — Bernama