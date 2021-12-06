Hundreds of private party revellers slapped with RM1.56 million in fines

KUALA LUMPUR: A private party of over 300 revellers at a resort on Jalan Bukit Kiara here came to a halt after police raided the event past midnight today.

Summons totalling to a whopping RM1.56 million in fines were issued by police to two organisers of the party and 301 revelers made up of locals and foreigners.

The raid was conducted after the organisers and revelers of the party were found to have breached preventive measures of the standard operating procedures (SOP) of the Covid-19 pandemic.

Brickfields police chief ACP Amihizam Abdul Shukor said the operation was carried out at a premises known as The Sun Deck at the resort.

He said 216 of the 303 people who were checked were foreigners.

Amihizam said the foreigners made up of 161 men and 55 women were arrested for various offences including those under laws of the Immigration Act.

He said the 216 foreigners were taken to the Brickfields district police headquarters for further investigations.

Amihizam said the two organisers of the party were issued with a RM50,000 fine.

He said 87 locals and the 216 foreigners were issued with summons that carry fines totalling to RM435,000 and RM1.08 million.

“Our checks showed that the individuals had gathered at a place where it is difficult to maintain social distancing. They failed to observe the SOP set by the National Security Council (NSC).” Amihizam said.

He said 128 police officers and personnel were involved conducting the operation.

Amihizam said the public may report any breach of the SOP in the district they come across to Brickfields police at 03-22979222 or the KL police hotline at 03-21159999.