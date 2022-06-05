Hungary claims historic win over England in UEFA Nations League

BUDAPEST: Hungary beat England 1-0 for a historic win in the UEFA Nations League A group 3 match at the Puskas Arena here on Saturday.

The visitor dominated the first part of the game but failed to convert the advantage to a goal. Hungary won the game by a penalty shot from Dominik Szoboszlai in the 66th minute, according to Xinhua.

Hungarians only managed to beat the English at the 1962 World Cup before losing 12 times and drawing three with England.

The match was held in front of about 30,000 children.

Hungary had to play this match behind closed doors because of the match bans given by UEFA over racist behaviour of its fans in last summer’s European Championship.

However, UEFA ban did not apply to children under 14 years of age, hence the stadium was packed with children. Rules allowed for one accompanying adult every 10 children.

The Hungarian footballers, led by Italian coach Marco Rossi, will meet Italy in three days in Cesena, in the second round of the Nations League.-AFP