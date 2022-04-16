Hunt for man suspected slashing four family members during breaking of fast

KOTA TINGGI: The police are looking for a man who allegedly slashed four family members with a machete during the breaking of the fast in a house at Kampung Sedili Kecil, Kuala Sedili on Thursday.

Kota Tinggi district police chief Supt Hussin Zamora said the suspect, Mohd Adi Hashim, 38, of No. 1, 003, Block 12, Felda Air Tawar 3 here, works at a pineapple plantation.

He added that in the incident at 7.11 pm, the four victims, comprising his wife, in her 30s, mother-in-law, in her 50s, sister-in-law, in her 30s and a 16-year-old brother-in-law, were severely injured and were rushed to the hospital.

“Investigations found that the suspect suddenly got angry and started to slash the four victims who were in the house using a machete. During the incident, the suspect’s two children, aged five and two months, who were with the wife, were unharmed.

“The four victims are in stable condition and being treated at the Kota Tinggi Hospital. The cause of the incident is still being investigated, “ he said in a statement today.

According to him, the police were alerted to the incident through the Malaysian Emergency Response System (MERS) 999 call at 8.22 pm on April 14. The case is being investigated under Section 326 of the Penal Code.

Members of the public with information on the suspect’s whereabouts are urged to contact the investigating officer, Inspector Nurul Syafiqah Khalid, at 019-5121568, the Kota Tinggi district police headquarters at 07-8831222 or any nearest police station.-Bernama