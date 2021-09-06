Hup Seng suspends part of Johor factory's operations to combat Covid-19

KUALA LUMPUR: Hup Seng Industries Bhd’s biscuit manufacturing unit has temporarily stopped certain operations at its factory in Batu Pahat, Johor, to carry out Covid-19 disinfection.

The company said wholly-owned subsidiary Hup Seng Perusahaan Makanan (M) Sdn Bhd had received a notice from the Ministry of Health (MoH) to halt part of its operations from 4.15 pm on Sept 5 to Sept 11, 2021, for the disinfection of the affected area.

“The company is cooperating and working closely with MoH and taking mitigating steps to contain the spread of Covid-19 on the premises, to safeguard the safety and well-being of our employees,” the biscuit and beverage maker announced to Bursa Malaysia today.

Hup Seng said the temporary closure of certain parts of Hup Seng Perusahaan’s operations should not have any material impact on the production schedule and delivery of goods to its local and foreign customers.

The company said it did not expect any material impact to its financial performance other than the cost incurred for the Covid-19 test and disinfection cost.-Bernama