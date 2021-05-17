Husband of Perak Wanita Umno chief dies

IPOH: The husband of Perak Wanita UMNO chief Datuk Dr Wan Norashikin Wan Noordin died early today.

Edi Razman Mohd Ismail, 53, breathed his last at 6.50 am after falling unconscious at their home in Sunway City Ipoh, Tambun.

According to Dr Wan Norashikin’s special aide Nursyidah Jaeszan, Edi Razman had a history of heart ailment and his remains have been taken to Raja Permaisuri Bainun Hospital for COVID-19 test.

The funeral prayers will be held at the Masjid Jamek Al-Amin in Tambun and the remains would be laid to rest at the Tambun Muslim cemetery later today.

The couple has a daughter Elis, 21, who is currently studying in the United Kingdom, and two sons, - Eric, 19, and Ethan, 12.-BERNAMA