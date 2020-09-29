HWGB Biotech, EBI making headway to develop Covid-19 vaccine

KUALA LUMPUR: Ho Wah Genting Bhd’s (HWGB) wholly-owned subsidiary, HWGB Biotech Sdn Bhd and its joint-venture partner, U.S-based E-MO Biology Inc (EBI) are making headway in developing vaccines for the prevention of Covid-19 and other relevant diseases.

HWGB chief executive officer Datuk Aaron Lim said they are on a solid footing and progressing in developing vaccines for Covid-19 prevention.

“We are certain to be a relevant player in producing a reliable vaccine to be used not only in Malaysia but also within the larger market in the region,” he said in a statement today.

Following a partnership inked on Aug 6, 2020, HWGB Biotech shall invest in the project and EBI will undertake Phase IV clinical trials using existing poliomyelitis virus vaccines (PVV) for the prevention of Covid-19, under the strict protocol of the United States Food and Drug Administration (U.S FDA).

“On Aug 25, the U.S FDA requested further information from EBI on the Investigational New Drug Application (IND) which proposes the use of PVV for Covid-19 prevention.

“HWGB Biotech is not required to pay any other amount of the investment sum until pre-approval or exemption from the US FDA before the IND is received and the assignment of patents are completed,” HWGB said.

To support the IND submission to the U.S FDA, EBI has inked three agreements, firstly, to appoint Dr John Andrews, a veteran in vaccine development and clinical Phase IV study.

Secondly, EBI has engaged the services of Roderick A Comunale II MD Inc to conduct clinical research on the effects of Inactivate Polio Vaccine (IPV).

Lastly, EBI is collaborating with America Diagnostic & GeneScan Diagnostics Inc to develop a companion diagnostics system.

“Additionally, EBI would carry out research and development, testing, registration and commercialisation of five provisional patent applications and other activities related to the patents,” HWGB added. — Bernama