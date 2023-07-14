$!Hyundai Ioniq 5 N Debuts With 600hp And Drift Mode! (Video)

THE Goodwood Festival of Speed is this year’s venue for the world debut of the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. The high-performance electrified car is the first in N’s electrification strategy, but it won’t be the last. The Ioniq 5 is Hyundai’s “first step” in its electrification strategy, according to the automaker, with further EVs from the sub-brand to come. Two electric motors are available in the Hyundai Ioniq 5 N. The model’s combined output of 600hp and 740Nm of torque may somewhat alter before production begins. With the N Grin Boost mode activated, the output rises to 641hp and 770Nm of torque for 10 seconds. The all-wheel-drive engine can accelerate the N from 0 to 100 km/h in 3.5 seconds; with N Grin Boost, that time drops to 3.4. It has a top speed of 260 km/h.

The model with the largest battery capacity available from Hyundai is 84.0 kilowatt hours. With 800-volt technology, the battery can be charged extremely quickly—from zero to eighty percent in just 18 minutes. Using Hyundai’s N Battery Pre-conditioning, drivers may maximise the battery’s performance. The driver can select either a Drag or Track mode thanks to this. To produce the maximum laps, the Track mode optimises the battery temperature. Hyundai employs a variety of software tools to improve the driving experience on both public roads and the racecourse, including drag mode, which provides a brief burst of total power.

Even greater control over how much energy the car uses is provided via the N Race function, which has two more settings. The on-track range is increased in endurance mode by restricting the vehicle’s peak power output. The alternative, known as sprint mode, prioritises maximum power output. Fast starts are made possible by N Launch Control, which has settings for three distinct traction levels. On the loniq 5 N, the front 400 mm discs, which are grabbed by 4-piston callipers, are responsible for braking, and the rear 360 mm discs, which are grabbed by single-piston callipers. The tyres are Pirelli P-Zero in size 275/35 and they sit on 21-inch forged aluminium wheels. The loniq 5 N is built on the same E-GMP, or Electrified-Global Modular Platform, as the regular loniq 5, which is essentially an electric skateboard platform. The Hyundai Ioniq 6 and Kia EV6 both utilise the same platform. Hyundai has improved the steering responsiveness with a better steering ratio and feedback for the N model. The N Drift Optimizer aids in preserving the drift angle. Additionally, Hyundai adds an e-LSD (electronic limited slip differential) for the rear axle, together with more wheel sensors and improved dampers, to enhance cornering performance and control. The N e-shift and N Active Sound Plus systems from Hyundai further improve the driving experience. The Ioniq 5 N now has the same driving experience as the company’s eight-speed dual-clutch gearbox thanks to N e-shift. By regulating the motor’s torque output, it mimics the jolt experienced between gearshifts. N Active Sound+ offers three different sound themes to complement N e-shift. Hyundai N’s 2.0-litre turbocharged engine’s noise is simulated at ignition. The RN22e serves as inspiration for Evolution, while the twin-engine fighter jet serves as the basis for the Supersonic sound theme’s fluctuating volume while cornering. The driver will be able to understand what the EV is doing thanks to the simulated sounds and shifts. Hyundai fitted its newly designed N steering wheel, which for the first time bore the emblem of the performance brand. Drive Mode Select, N Grin Boost, and two N Custom buttons make up its four buttons. Drivers can designate their preferred customised drive modes to each button using the two custom triggers. Behind the steering wheel are the paddles for the e-shift and N Pedal operations.