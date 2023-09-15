$!Hyundai Launches Ioniq 6 Lite And Plus Variants In Malaysia

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has broadened its offerings in Malaysia with two new variants, the Ioniq 6 Lite and Ioniq 6 Plus, joining the previously launched Max RWD and Max AWD variants introduced in July. This expansion provides more options for Malaysian customers interested in the Ioniq 6 range.
The new Lite and Plus variants of the Ioniq 6 are single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) vehicles. Their 53 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery feeds a 111 kW motor that produces the same 350Nm torque figure as the Max RWD, sprinting both Lite and Plus variants to 100km/h from a standstill in just 8.8 seconds.
Range is 429km on the stringent WLTP cycle, and thanks to the 800-volt architecture shared with the Max variants, the Ioniq 6 Lite and Plus can also charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, given the maximum of 350 kW DC. In fact, when plugged in to less powerful chargers, the Lite and Plus have shorter charging times than the Max variants – 10% to 80% takes 58 minutes at 50 kW DC while 0% to 100% takes 5.5 hours at 11 kW AC.
The Lite and Plus variants share much of the Max variants’ equipment, including seven airbags (including a front-centre airbag), Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), two seamlessly connected 12.3-inch screens, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and a power tailgate.
The Ioniq 6 range in Malaysia now starts at RM219,888 for the Lite RWD, with the Plus RWD priced at RM249,888.
All prices are on-the-road before insurance and are inclusive of an eight-year/160,000 km battery warranty. For an additional RM10,000, the standard vehicle warranty is upgradable to five years/100,000 km, and attached to this is three years/50,000 km of free service. The free one-year Shell Recharge Gold membership for the first 30 owners upon vehicle delivery continues to apply.
Bookings for the Ioniq 6 can be made at any authorised Hyundai sales outlet nationwide as well as on the online booking platform. The same five body colours offered with the Max variants, namely Abyss Black Pearl, Nocturne Grey Matte, Biophilic Blue Pearl, Dive Blue Solid and Gravity Gold Matte, are available on the Lite and Plus variants. Deliveries of the Ioniq 6 Lite and Plus are set to commence in the fourth quarter of this year.