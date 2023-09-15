$!Hyundai Launches Ioniq 6 Lite And Plus Variants In Malaysia

Joining the previously launched Max RWD and Max AWD variants

Hyundai-Sime Darby Motors (HSDM) has broadened its offerings in Malaysia with two new variants, the Ioniq 6 Lite and Ioniq 6 Plus, joining the previously launched Max RWD and Max AWD variants introduced in July. This expansion provides more options for Malaysian customers interested in the Ioniq 6 range. The new Lite and Plus variants of the Ioniq 6 are single-motor rear-wheel drive (RWD) vehicles. Their 53 kWh lithium-ion polymer battery feeds a 111 kW motor that produces the same 350Nm torque figure as the Max RWD, sprinting both Lite and Plus variants to 100km/h from a standstill in just 8.8 seconds.

Range is 429km on the stringent WLTP cycle, and thanks to the 800-volt architecture shared with the Max variants, the Ioniq 6 Lite and Plus can also charge from 10% to 80% in 18 minutes, given the maximum of 350 kW DC. In fact, when plugged in to less powerful chargers, the Lite and Plus have shorter charging times than the Max variants – 10% to 80% takes 58 minutes at 50 kW DC while 0% to 100% takes 5.5 hours at 11 kW AC. The Lite and Plus variants share much of the Max variants’ equipment, including seven airbags (including a front-centre airbag), Lane Keeping Assist, Forward Collision-Avoidance Assist, Smart Cruise Control with Stop & Go, Vehicle-to-Load (V2L), two seamlessly connected 12.3-inch screens, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay connectivity, 64-colour ambient lighting, wireless phone charging and a power tailgate. The Ioniq 6 range in Malaysia now starts at RM219,888 for the Lite RWD, with the Plus RWD priced at RM249,888.