$!Hyundai Performance Models To Get Carbon Fibre Wheels

A LIGHTWEIGHT carbon fibre hybrid wheel option will be offered by Hyundai’s high-performance N division for its models. The Ioniq 5 N‘s new Hyundai N Performance parts were displayed at this year’s Goodwood Festival of Speed with a 21-inch prototype version of this wheel that Dymag and Hankuk Carbon had collaboratively produced. Since the 1970s, Dymag has produced lightweight performance wheels, and more recently, with assistance from composites partner Hankuk, it has moved into producing carbon fibre wheels. This wheel combines a machined forged metallic core with a composite carbon fibre outer rim. It is stated to weigh between 40 and 50 per cent less than a conventional cast aluminium wheel. Additionally, it is said to deliver increased rigidity and strength while reducing rolling inertia.

In the upcoming months, complete details on this 21-inch carbon-fibre hybrid wheel for the Hyundai N Performance product line will be released. In addition, Dymag asserts that it has “advanced stages” supply agreements with a number of other automakers, with more to follow. Some have criticised carbon fibre wheels because when they do shatter, they often do so catastrophically. Furthermore, a carbon fibre wheel is more difficult to spot cracks on than an alloy wheel. But when they are hit hard on the track, aluminium wheels might distort as compared to shattering. In addition to improving harshness, noise, and vibration, Dymag believes the hybrid wheel is superior to both. Currently, Dymag provides a selection of carbon fibre hybrid wheels with diameters ranging from 18 inches to 23 inches. Later in 2023, new 24-inch and 25-inch models will be added to its lineup.