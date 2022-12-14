I did not know Rozman had interest in LLPM: Witness

KUALA LUMPUR: A witness told the Sessions Court here today that he did not know former Labuan MP Rozman Isli (pix) had an interest in Labuan Liberty Port Management Sdn Bhd (LLPM).

Labuan Port Authority (LPL) former board member Simsudin Sidek, 53, said in the LPL board meeting held at Hotel Le Meridien, KL Sentral, on July 25, 2019, Rozman never declared his father and younger brother, namely Isli Siput @ Ali and Tony Noolan, were shareholders of the company.

The 13th prosecution witness said he and Rozman were members of the LPL board present at the meeting to discuss the appointment proposal paper in the port operator selection process.

“The meeting was also informed that the management had received feedback from three companies, namely Bintulu Port Sdn Bhd, Labuan; LLPM; and LP Multi Terminal Sdn Bhd regarding technical and cost proposal papers.

“The chairman of the meeting, Chan Foong Hin informed that he received a letter from the Malaysian Transport Minister regarding the appeal by LLPM to be the port operator of the terminal for a period of 10 years, in addition to receiving several applications from other companies interested in becoming the operator of the Labuan port,“ he said.

He said this when reading his witness statement at the trial of Rozman, who is facing charges of using his position to obtain bribes, namely a contract as an operator of the Labuan Port Liberty Wharf for LLPM, in which his father and younger brother have an interest.

Simsudin said on Dec 12, 2019, the LPL board meeting held at Hotel Le Meridien, Putrajaya called four companies, namely Johor Port Bhd, Straits Inter Logistics Bhd and LLPM for a presentation and question and answer session.

“In that session, Rozman was present, and only declared that he had no interest in the Labuan Malay Chamber of Commerce (DPLM) because he was no longer the president of the chamber,“ he said.

Meanwhile, Simsudin agreed with the suggestion of Rozman’s counsel Muhammad Rafique Rashid Ali, that the politician did not try to make or influence the decision in any meeting to appoint LLPM as the operator of the port terminal

Rozman, 57, is accused of having used his position as an official of a public body, namely the deputy chairman of the Labuan Port Authority, to obtain the bribe at the TKSU Meeting Room, Level 9, Ministry of Transport Malaysia, Jalan Tun Hussein, Precinct 4, Putrajaya between 2.30 and 5.30 pm on March 21, 2018.

The charges were framed under Section 23(1) of the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Act and punishable under Section 24(1) of the same Act, which carries a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison and a fine five times the value of the bribe, or RM10,000, whichever is higher, if convicted.

The trial before Judge Rozina Ayob continues Dec 20.-Bernama