I do not use YAB’s fund for personal interest: Zahid

KUALA LUMPUR: Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi(pix) told the High Court here today that he did not misappropriate Yayasan Akalbudi (YAB) funds for personal interest, despite being its founder.

He said the foundation’s funds are used for activities allowed under the Memorandum and Articles of Association (M&A) or YAB’s objectives.

“I cannot use the foundation’s funds for personal interest,“ said the former deputy prime minister.

He said this during re-examination by his lawyer, Hamidi Mohd Noh, in his defence on 47 charges, namely 12 for criminal breach of trust (CBT), corruption (eight) and money laundering (27), involving tens of millions of ringgit belonging to YAB.

To a question posed by another of his lawyer, Datuk Ahmad Zaidi Zainal, on whether he was informed by (former Deputy Managing Director of Datasonic Group Berhad) Chew Ben Ben about the RM6 million cheque, Ahmad Zahid said it was a political contribution.

Ahmad Zaidi: Why was the contribution from Datasonic, which Datuk Seri (Ahmad Zahid) received, was credited into the account of Messrs. Lewis & Co and not used for political activities?

Ahmad Zahid: My Lord, any political contribution, even for my personal activities as a politician, I place them in the account of Messrs. Lewis & Co as the YAB trustee to be channeled for activities that are allowed under the M&A to meet YAB’s objectives.

During previous proceedings, Ahmad Zahid, 69, told the court that the two cheques for RM6 million which he received from Chew when he was deputy prime minister were political contributions and not bribes.

The hearing before Judge Datuk Collin Lawrence Sequerah continues at 2 pm.-Bernama