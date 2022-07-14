I don’t know them: Alleycats’ David Arumugam denies knowing controversial Crackhouse couple

VETERAN musician Datuk David Arumugam(pix) has strongly denied any association with the couple allegedly insulted Islam, The Vibes reports.

The founding member of the veteran group Alleycats said he was completely unaware of the couple’s supposed plan to invite the band to perform at a sex-related event at Petaling Jaya music venue Merdekarya.

Arumugam told The Vibes said he had also filed a police report yesterday after learning that his band had been associated with 38-year-old Alexander Navin Vijayachandran and his 26-year-old partner Siti Nuramira Abdullah.

This came after Alexander and Siti Nuramira reportedly mentioned the Alleycats as performers at an event they were planning to organise in Merdekarya, which was said to be a “sex workshop” of sorts, last month.