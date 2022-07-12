I drafted DPM agreement: Takiyuddin

PETALING JAYA: PAS secretary-general Datuk Seri Takiyuddin Hassan has admitted to drafting an “agreement” on the appointment of the deputy prime minister, The Star Online reports.

Takiyuddin, who was the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Parliament and Law) then - said that he only prepared the agreement but was not the one who signed it

“Perhaps when (PAS president) Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang was asked about the document, it was spontaneous.

“Although there was a discussion, not everyone knew about the document and Abdul Hadi wasn’t the one who signed it,” he added.

Previously, PN chairman Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin told Hadi to ask Takiyuddin about the agreement on the deputy prime minister’s post after Hadi denied its existence.