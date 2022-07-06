I forgive my son-in-law: Father of woman slashed to death

PETALING JAYA: The father of a woman who was brutally murdered by her husband has forgiven his son-in-law, Berita Harian reports.

Rosman Ahmad, 58, said he had met with his son-in-law’s family and they had apologised for what he did.

“They (son-in-law’s family) have been approaching us since yesterday and repeatedly apologised for their son’s action. I have forgiven him (suspect) and we should not judge a person without knowing the reason for his action,“ Rosman was quoted as saying.

Earlier, the remains were taken to the Kampung Bakar Batu Mosque for funeral prayers from the Forensic Medicine Department of the Sultanah Aminah Hospital (HSA) here.

Yesterday, police arrested a man in connection with the murder of his wife and their baby boy in the Permas Jaya area here, a few hours after the bodies of the two victims were found in front of their home.

The 24-year-old ship cleaner was nabbed at 2.45 pm while riding a motorcycle without any clothes on and during the arrest, police seized a cleaver from him.

The man is in remand for seven days until July 11.