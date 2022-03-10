I’ll stay if coach Nafuzi is retained, Faisal tells TFC

KUALA NERUS: Nippy Terengganu FC (TFC) winger Faisal Halim (pix), who is being courted by four other teams, has stressed that he would only stay on with the east coast club if they retain the services of head coach Nafuzi Zain next season.

This, the winger said, was due to several factors, including compatibility and the fact that it was Nafuzi who had guided him so far in his football career.

According to the 24-year-old, he has received four other offers, including from Selangor FC, for next season.

“One hundred per cent I will stay with TFC if coach Nafuzi remains. My decision is clear because he (Nafuzi) and assistant manager Zulfadzli Rozi brought me here.

‘I am comfortable with them. If they are no longer here, it will be better for me to seek new experience with a new coach and club,” he said when met here today.

Although disappointed with the TFC management for dilly-dallying on the status of the head coach, Faisal said he was still focused on guiding the Turtles to reach the Asian Football Confederation (AFC) Cup next season.

In fact, the Penang-born Faisal is determined to inspire TFC to the final of the Malaysia Cup as a parting gift for the fans should he leave the team next season.

“I am determined to take TFC to the AFC Cup next season. If it’s not meant for me to play for Terengganu after that, I will consider it my biggest contribution as a player.

“I am not going to move to another team for a bigger salary, but the (TFC) management knows better,” he said.-Bernama