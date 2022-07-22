‘I’m doing well,‘ Biden says in video after testing positive for Covid-19

WASHINGTON: United States President Joe Biden(pix) said he is “doing well” Thursday after testing positive for the coronavirus.

“This morning I tested positive for Covid, but have been double vaccinated, double boosted; symptoms are mild. I really appreciate your concerns, but I’m doing well, getting a lot of work. I’m going to continue to get it done,“ Biden said in a video message, Anadolu Agency (AA) reported.

White House spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre said earlier that Biden, 79, was experiencing “very mild symptoms” and he has begun taking the Paxlovid Covid-19 pill.

The US president is currently isolating at the White House and “will continue to carry out all of his duties fully during that time,“ she added.

The president’s last negative test for Covid-19 was Tuesday.-Bernama