'I turned down lucrative offers, fame for M'sia': Azizulhasni

KUALA LUMPUR: National track cycling ace Datuk Mohd Azizulhasni Awang(pix) today revealed that he had turned down several opportunities to race in Europe and Japan which offered huge profits and fame, for the sake of his beloved country.

The 2020 Olympic Games’ silver medallist said that taking up the offers presented to him would have most certainly made his career path easier, however, it would have also disrupted the planning and preparation for major tournaments, including sports events, which are a priority for the national team.

“I am aware that Malaysia has made a lot of investments to ensure that I am where I am today.

“Therefore, I always make sure that for every sen invested in me, I try to repay back in terms of achievement, sacrifice and giving back to the community as well as my beloved country,“ he said in a post on his official Facebook page today.

Commenting on several offers he politely turned down, Mohd Azizulhasni, who is affectionately known as the 'The Pocket Rocketman', said he was offered to join the famous Drapac Professional Cycling road cycling team when he first moved to Melbourne, Australia.

Mohd Azizulhasni said he was also invited by the Japanese Keirin Association (JKA) to race in Japan.

“I was given an invitation letter in the traditional Japanese format, complete with a seal, it was impressive. It is the ambition of every keirin rider to be selected and race there, the opportunity to win big money was also among the things offered,” he said.

Apart from that, Mohd Azizulhasni said he received many offers to race in invitational races in Europe, such as the Six Day Series which receives extensive coverage at the international level.

He said all the offers and opportunities were rejected as the priority was his responsibility to the national team.-Bernama