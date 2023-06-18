I’ve not asked for action to be taken against anyone - Anwar

KOTA BHARU: Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim today stressed that he has not issued instructions for action to be taken against any specific quarters since being appointed as prime minister.

He said what he had done was to tell the authorities to act against anyone involved in wrongdoings.

“I have never ordered for action to be taken against anyone in particular. I just give instructions that action be taken against all those linked to problems.

“I’m saying this because I want the family of civil servants to work in a spirited manner with the knowledge that the leaders are on the right track,” he said.

He said this when delivering his special mandate to Kelantan state civil servants at Dewan Besar Balai Islam Lundang here.

Also present were Menteri Besar Datuk Ahmad Yakob, Public Service director-general Datuk Dr Zulkapli Mohamed, Prime Minister’s Department Implementation Coordination Unit director-general Datuk Seri Wan Ahmad Dahlan Abdul Aziz and Kelantan State Secretary Datuk Nazran Muhammad.

Anwar said he wants to put a stop to the attitude of greed exhibited by certain people when holding positions of authority, such as awarding contracts to family members and cronies without following regulations.

“I am not here for the position or to take revenge, insult and punish people; that is not my job.

“My order is clear, reminding state and federal civil servants at all levels to discharge their duties in a proper and trustworthy manner,” he said.

“My instruction to the Inland Revenue Board, Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Royal Malaysia Police, Bank Negara Malaysia and all other enforcement agencies is to discharge their duties without fear or favour,” he said. -BERNAMA