I will not dissolve the State Assembly - Ahmad Faizal

IPOH: Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Ahmad Faizal Azumu will not propose for the dissolution of the State Assembly to the Sultan of Perak Sultan Nazrin Shah despite having lost the vote of confidence in the sitting today.

Ahmad Faizal, who is Chenderiang assemblyman, said he said he accepted the result of the vote with an open heart, but would not propose for dissolution of the State Assembly due to the unconducive current situation following the spread of Covid-19.

“Of course when I have an audience with the Sultan, I can propose for the State Assembly be dissolved, but do we want that? No way, the current situation is not conducive for an election (to be called). So, what should I do?

“I have to be a nice person, keep quiet and give my support to the person chosen by the Sultan to be the next Menteri Besar in the best interests of the people.

“I’m just an ordinary leader who, when entrusted with the responsibilities, had tried to do my level best, and when the time comes, like today, will just let it go nicely. I hope everyone can accept this. It’s not about us, it’s about serving the people,” he told a press conference after gracing the presentation of Approval Letter for Mosque and Surau Projects in Perak at Bangunan Perak Darul Ridzuan here today.

More to come.