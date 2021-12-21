ICDM confers honorary fellowships to four outstanding individuals

PETALING JAYA: The Institute of Corporate Directors Malaysia (ICDM) conferred honorary fellowships to four individuals, recognising their contributions to corporate governance and service to society.

Its president and CEO Michele Kythe Lim said the institute sought to recognise these individuals who are role models in the director community.

“These role models have demonstrated the highest standards of ethics and integrity as well as exemplary current and past service in public and private sectors,” she said in a statement.

The four recipients are Tun Arshad Ayub for his leadership in education and contribution to Malaysia’s civil service and corporate sector, Tan Sri Dr Teh Hong Piow in recognition of his achievement and contribution in the financial services sector reflected in the success of Public Bank Bhd, and Datuk Mohaiyani Shamsudin for her contribution and impact in governance standards in the financial services sector over the years when she served as first female chairman of Maybank.

The final honorary fellow named is the late Tun Ahmad Sarji Abdul Hamid for his leadership in governance which led to his appointment to various positions of trust as well as the awards received during his lifetime.

Lim elaborated that the dedication of the four has benefitted a broad spectrum of Malaysia’s society.

“As the centre of excellence for the professional development of boards and directors, we are committed to working closely with regulators, partners, industry experts and boards directors to raise director professionalism and enhance board effectiveness.”