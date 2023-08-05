Icon offshore secures contract from Petronas Carigali, further accelerating its OSV business growth

PETALING JAYA: Icon Offshore Bhd via its wholly-owned subsidiary, Icon Offshore Group Sdn Bhd, has secured a contract from Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd for the provision of an anchor handling tug vessel with crew and equipment for 24 hour services.

The services will be utilised to support and maintain drilling rigs, offshore installations, derrick barges, towing and anchor job required by Petronas Carigali during their drilling and project activities.

Icon, which has received the first work order award on Feb 27, 2023 and has commenced operations on April 18, 2023 as per vessel on-hire certificate for about 255 vessel days.

Managing director Datuk Seri Hadian Hashim said that the contract is a testament to the group’s proficiency, expertise and capacity in fulfilling the needs and expectations of its clients.

“With the recent contract awards secured and developments in the oil and gas sector, Icon’s prospects remain positive. These contracts will contribute to our earnings and add to our track record in the offshore support vessel segment,” he said in a statement.