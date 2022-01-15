Iconic Worldwide launches RM200m PPE factory

BUKIT MERTAJAM: Iconic Worldwide Bhd today opened its RM200 million manufacturing facility for gloves and face masks here.

The launch of the factory, which is 80% automated, was officiated by Penang Chief Minister Chow Kon Yeow.

Six double former globe dipping lines have started running at the factory, and by March 2022, a total of 12 double former glove dipping lines and 20 medical face mask production lines will be installed and commissioned. The factory, which is built on a 5.5-acre land, is expected to yield a minimum production capacity of 3.3 billion pieces of gloves and 220 million pieces of disposable face masks per annum.

Chow said Penang is seeing a continuous inflow of investment from medical device companies, including players in disposable and electronics-based products.

“The Penang state government is committed to creating an environment that helps companies to integrate technology into their businesses,“ Chow said in his speech at the factory opening this morning.

Penang has one of the highest concentrations of medtech companies in Malaysia and Southeast Asia, with over 50 medical device companies present in the state.

With 50 years of industrial experience, Penang has built a strong base in electrical & electronics manufacturing, which acts as a springboard for diversification into other industries.

More to come