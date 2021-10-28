ICOPS expands JSPT scope of duty, assist other departments: Mat Kasim

KANGAR: The use of the vehicle registration number plate scanning device (iCOPS) has further expanded the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department's (JSPT) scope of duty, thus enabling it to assist other police departments.

Bukit Aman JSPT director Datuk Mat Kasim Karim(pix) said 40 of the scanning devices, which had been obtained in stages since 2016, had previously only been used to detect vehicles with outstanding summonses or those issued with arrest warrants.

He said that in line with the latest development, the functions of iCOPS had been enhanced with the vehicle data screening storage system to develop a vehicle profile database known as iCOPS Data Centre.

“The JSPT’s responsibility is on the roads, but that is also where certain parties carry out (criminal activities) such as smuggling (and) entry of illegal immigrants. So, with the presence of such a sophisticated device (iCOPS), we can assist in the duties of other departments, like the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) and the Narcotics Crime Investigation Department (NCID).

“We will check with the data centre, for example, if the vehicles we scanned were stolen or wanted (and) we will hand them over to the CID or NCID for further action,” he told reporters after the ceremony to introduce the iCOPS here today.

Mat Kasim said that through the system, the movement pattern of vehicles sought by police or other enforcement agencies would be stored, thus making it easier to detect their locations.

“From 2016 until now, a total of 4.7 million (vehicle) data had been scanned and saved using the iCOPS system,” he said.

According to him, besides being placed in police vehicles, iCOPS could also operate in a static manner (at roadblocks) and are very durable, apart from being able to operate in day and night times as well as in rainy conditions.

He said that with the expanded scope of duty, the JSPT would no longer be known as “Mat Saman” (summons specialist) but, instead, have other roles to play in assisting other departments and outside agencies, including the Road Transport Department and city councils.

“Any agency, including from outside (the PDRM) that needs the assistance of JSPT (regarding vehicle data), we will check and help them through this iCOPS Data Centre,” he said.-Bernama