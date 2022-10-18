ICR preparing research protocol for cannabis-based medicines

GEORGE TOWN: The Institute for Clinical Research (ICR) is preparing a research protocol for cannabis-based medicines and several other procedures before they can be approved for patients’ safe use.

ICR director Datuk Dr P. Kalaiarasu said the process also needs to go through several studies and meet certain conditions.

“ICR has started discussions with medical experts in terms of preparing a protocol and then we will discuss with experts from abroad to conduct the medical cannabis survey for use here (Malaysia),“ he said here today.

He spoke to reporters at the 14th National Conference for Clinical Research 2022 (NCCR2022) which was launched by deputy director-general of Health (Research and Technical Support) Datuk Dr Muhammad Radzi Abu Hassan.

Dr Kalaiarasu said that during the process of establishing the protocol, the institute needs to study several aspects including its ethics as well as side effects of using the cannabis-based medicines before obtaining approval.

Dr Kalaiarasu said that it would also hold engagement sessions with stakeholders, users and experts.

Yesterday, Health Minister Khairy Jamaluddin said the ministry will allow the registration of cannabis-based medication if there is solid evidence the product can be used safely and effectively to treat patients,

He said the ICR under the National Health Institute was conducting reviews and discussions with experts, especially in the fields of ecology and palliative care.-Bernama