IDME system: MOE officers to assist teachers nationwide - Fadhlina

SEREMBAN: The Ministry of Education (MOE) will soon mobilise its officers to schools nationwide to assist teachers in the smooth implementation of the Identity Management System (IDME).

Its minister, Fadhlina Sidek (pix) said an engagement session with teacher representatives was held at the ministry yesterday to discuss the matter and several problems that have been faced by teachers were immediately addressed.

“I have also directed that the system be temporarily suspended this weekend so that everyone can calm down while we think of the next step. We will announce the new measures on Monday,“ she told reporters after officiating at the Preschool Talent Festival 2023 here today.

The National Union of the Teaching Profession (NUTP) Peninsular Malaysia was today reported to have called on the MOE to postpone the use of the IDME which was not stable, apart from claiming that it was not viable yet to fill in the scores of the Final Academic Session (UASA).

The IDME, developed by the MOE, is accessed by a single login through its website, and all educators who fill out the UASA and classroom assessment must go through the IDME system, that is, they need to log in to the system.

At the same time, Fadhlina reiterated that the start of the new school calendar will return to January but not in the near future as the justifications must be resolved according to the Education Act 1996 and economic issues and teacher workload would have to be taken into consideration.

“We will remain consistent, we will return (to January) but not now because it involves certain issues among them the number of school days cannot be less than 190 days,“ she said.

Meanwhile, Fadhlina requested that schools do not bring in elements of political interference in any programme or event at the institution, including using political party logos on banners or posters. -Bernama