Idris: Hold firm to Islamic principles prohibiting insults against others

KUALA LUMPUR: Muslims in this country must adhere to the principles and teachings of Islam which prohibit its worshippers from insulting and sowing the seeds of hatred against other religions.

Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad(pix) said as such, Muslims should refrain from reacting to any attempts to insult the religion.

“It is not good for us to behave like that (insulting other religions). It should have not happened to any religion at all,” he told reporters after the launch of books published by Yayasan Dakwah Islamiah Malaysia (YADIM) in conjunction with the Kuala Lumpur International Book Fair (PBAKL) 2022 here today.

Idris was asked to comment on the recent remarks by officials from India’s ruling party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) that insulted Prophet Muhammad SAW and his wife Saidatina Aisyah RA.

The controversial remarks have sparked outrage among Muslims around the world, especially in West Asia, who condemned the act, while some shopping malls have even removed India’s products from their shelves.

When asked whether Malaysia would follow the steps of other countries in boycotting products from India, Idris said the matter would be discussed later.

On the alleged superstitious practices which went viral on social media recently, he urged the local authorities to investigate and take appropriate action as any matter involving religion is under the jurisdiction of the state government.

Meanwhile, five new books published by YADIM were launched at today’s programme, namely Atlas Sirah Al-Nabawiyyah Perjalanan Hidup Nabi Muhammad SAW’, ‘Melodi Iman Dalam Solat Lima Waktu’, ‘Fiqh Keluarga Syurgawi’, ‘Menelusuri 1,000 Tahun Fiqh Syafii Alam Melayu’, and ‘Komik YADIM: Sahabah MISI Q3’.

