Idris wants probe into case of prospective Haj pilgrims stranded at KLIA

PUTRAJAYA: Minister in the Prime Minister's Department (Religious Affairs) Datuk Idris Ahmad wants a comprehensive probe by the authorities concerned on the case of the nearly 400 prospective Haj pilgrims who were stranded at the Kuala Lumpur International Airport (KLIA), believed to have been cheated by a travel agency.

In a statement issued here today, he expressing disappointment over the incident, saying that it concerned a matter that involved the pillars of Islam which should be taken seriously by all Muslims, including agencies that managed the pilgrims.

He said said if there was any element of fraud involved, the party involved should be brought to justice and penalised as a lesson to others.

About 380 prospective Haj pilgrims were stranded at the KLIA early today, believed to have been cheated by a travel agency.

The group, who was gathered at Level 5, KLIA Departure Hall, are said to have been issued the furada or private Haj visa to perform their pilgrimage without going through Lembaga Tabung Haji (TH).

The furada visa is a private visa reportedly issued by Saudi Arabia, without involving the quota allocated to TH.

Following the incident, Idris reiterated the need for Muslims to be vigilant and careful, and to seek advice from TH before getting the services of outside agencies to perform the Haj pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, speaking to the Malaysian media in Makkah, Idris said he hoped that the Ministry of Tourism and Culture (MOTAC) could take immediate action against the Haj and Umrah travel agencies responsible for offering fraudulent haj packages.

“Stern action must be taken against those involved and they be brought to justice,“ he said.

He advised the victims to lodge a report with the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Consumer Affairs (MDTCA).

He also advised the public to not be easily influenced with any promotion on haj package, saying that they should first verify the matter with Tabung Haji (TH).

According to him, based on the enforcement carried out in Makkah, Arafah, Muzdalifah and Mina, it was impossible for those without permit to enter the area to perform the pilgrimage.

Meanwhile, based on observation by Bernama while on the way to Arafah, Saudi Arabian enforcement officers are seen at every entrance to every location and they also conduct patrols on the hills.

They used four-wheel drive vehicles, motorcycles and helicopters to patrol the area and for surveillance.-Bernama