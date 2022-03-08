Idrus reappointed as AG for one year

KUALA LUMPUR: Tan Sri Idrus Harun(pix) has been reappointed as the Attorney-General for a one-year period effective March 6, 2022, said Chief Secretary to the Government Tan Sri Mohd Zuki Ali.

In a statement today, he said that in line with Article 145 (1) of the Federal Constitution, Yang di-Pertuan Agong Al-Sultan Abdullah Ri’ayatuddin Al-Mustafa Billah Shah has consented to the reappointment of Idrus, 67.

On March 6, 2020, Idrus was appointed the Attorney-General for a two-year period to replace Tan Sri Tommy Thomas, who resigned from the post on Feb 28, 2020.

Prior to his appointment as the Attorney-General, Idrus was a Federal Court Judge.

He had also served as a deputy public prosecutor in the Attorney-General’s Chambers, legal adviser to the Election Commission and Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission, Solicitor-General and Court of Appeal Judge.-Bernama