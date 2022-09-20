IEA: Global climate goals threatened by lack of tech collaboration

LONDON: Global efforts to reduce emissions and curb rising temperatures are threatened by a lack of collaboration between countries in sharing and developing new technology, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said in a report today (Sept 20).

Major economies around the world such as the United States, and European countries are seeking to reach net zero emissions by 2050 to try to limit a rise in global temperatures well below 2°C, requiring huge changes in energy production, transportation and food production.

“Through international collaboration, we can make the transition quicker, cheaper and easier for everyone,” IEA executive director Fatih Birol said in a statement with the first Breakthrough Agenda report, released today with the International Renewable Energy Agency (Irena) and the UN Climate Change High Level Champions.

“Without this collaboration, the transition to net zero emissions will be much more challenging and could be delayed by decades,” he said.

The report said collaboration needed to ramp up and made 25 recommendations including increasing cross-border power super grids to support cross country trading in low-carbon power such as wind and solar.

It also said countries should agree a common date by which all new vehicles should be zero emission, such as electric vehicles, suggesting 2035 for cars and vans and 2040 for heavy duty vehicles.

“This will send a clear signal to industry and unlock larger economies of scale and faster cost reductions, making the transition more affordable for all countries,” the report said.

Countries should also work to increase the production of low-carbon steel to over 100 million tonnes by 2030 from less than 1 million tonnes today, it said.

The report was requested by world leaders at last year's COP climate conference in Glasgow, Scotland, to help align actions and scale up investment in technology in five major sectors - power, road transport, steel, hydrogen and agriculture - that account for around 60% of global greenhouse gas emissions.

In another development, the Net Zero Asset Owner Alliance (NZAOA) said today that nearly two-thirds of its members had set short-term goals to cut portfolio emissions in line with capping global warming at 1.5°C as “the clock is ticking” on climate change.

NZAOA, which is composed of 74 investors such as pension schemes and insurance companies with a combined US$10.6 trillion (RM48.2 trillion) in assets, is helping its members decarbonise their portfolios as part of efforts to fight climate change.

While all have committed to do so by 2050, the group is increasingly asking them to implement shorter-term objectives.

“We have the requirement that every new joiner must within a year set these interim targets,” Günther Thallinger, chair of the Alliance, told Reuters.

In its second annual progress report, launched during New York Climate Week, NZAOA said 41 members had set goals to cut portfolio emissions by at least 22% by 2025 or 49% by 2030, commitments which cover US$3.3 trillion in assets.

“Much still remains to be done,” the group wrote as it aims to grow to 200 members, or to US$25 trillion in assets by 2025.

“While US$7.1 trillion in AUM (assets under management) is now encompassed by the Alliance’s pledge, this amount must still grow to create a significant breakthrough,” it added.

“The question whether they join us or not is very simple: can they make the commitment?” Thallinger said, pointing to an “accountability mechanism” that compels companies to make progress to protect their reputation.

NZAOA, which works with strategic advisers from the World Wildlife Fund (WWF), wants standardised emissions reporting. – Reuters