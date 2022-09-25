If PH wins GE15, DAP will be in control: Saravanan

PETALING JAYA: DAP will have the most seats and decide how to run the country should Pakatan Harapan wins the 15th General Election, says Datuk Seri M. Saravanan.

The Human Resources Minister said people need to realise that DAP will have the most seats if Pakatan wins the election, and the Federal Government could not be formed without the party, The Star Online reports.

“Between DAP, PKR, Amanah and Muda, who do you think will have more seats?

“DAP will have the most seats and it will decide how the country is run,“ he told a press conference after launching the Tapah Barisan Nasional 15th General Election machinery at Arena Merdeka here on Sunday (Sept 25).

“Anwar cannot become prime minister without the support from DAP.

“In the end, DAP will (be in) control even if he (Anwar) becomes the prime minister,“ he said.

“If Barisan wins, the prime minister will decide on everything,“ he added.