If we had RM90m, PAS would ensure funds spent holistically and not wasted: Hadi

PETALING JAYA: If PAS actually had RM90 million, the party would ensure the funds would be carefully spent, says Tan Sri Abdul Hadi Awang (pix).

He said this in his denial against allegations that the Islamic party had received RM90 million from Umno, NST reports.

Hadi said supporters of the Islamic struggles such as PAS would not pawn themselves off for mere rank and position.

“Before listening to any fairytale that PAS received RM90 million, (know that it is) enough with the donations by PAS members, the majority of whom aren’t rich, only a few who are wealthy that have donated and even that, it did not reach more than RM1 million,“ he said in his Minda Presiden Pas column today.

It was reported that on Aug 6, 2016, online portal Sarawak Report accused PAS of receiving RM90 million as part of an inducement for the party to support Umno and BN in the general election.

PAS had denied the allegation and Hadi Initiated legal action against Sarawak Report editor Clare Rewcastle-Brown, in London, on April 21, 2017.