IGP: EAIC to probe claims of power abuse, “cartels” in police force

KUALA LUMPUR: Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani said today that allegations of power abuse and “cartels” in the police force will be investigated by the Enforcement Agency Integrity Commission (EAIC).

The top cop said in a press conference in Bukit Aman that since the allegations are against the police, it is only appropriate for an external agency to investigate it.

“Hands off! We cannot investigate this. Only a third-party can do so and give us the outcome. The EAIC is a commission and I believe it is an organisation with a good reputation,“ he said.

The allegations of cartels, power abuse and meddling in police affairs by politicians were made by Acryl Sani’s predecessor, former IGP Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador, prior to his retirement and handing over his duties on May 4.

On another matter involving the recent custodial deaths at police lock-ups, Acryl Sani said he had ordered his personnel to detain a person to ensure a medical examination is conducted on them soon after he or she is held.

“We view these incidents very seriously and we have been constantly improving our standards at police lock-ups to ensure the best delivery,“ he said.