IGP: Extra 15,000 police personnel to enforce MCO

KUALA LUMPUR: An additional 15,000 police personnel will be roped in to enforce the Movement Control Order (MCO 3.0) lockdown that comes into effect tomorrow.

Inspector-General of Police Datuk Seri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani (pix) today said the new manpower is an addition to the current 40,000 police personnel and another 15,000 from other agencies namely the military, Civil Defence Force and Rela.

He said police will carry out both fixed and mobile roadblocks throughout the MCO.

“Two-thirds of the roadblocks will be at fixed locations while the rest will be mobile. This will be coordinated by the state police chiefs and checks at areas that are known to be frequented by the public will be intensified. Most businesses will be closed and there is no reason for the public to be outdoors except for emergencies and purchasing essential goods. No travel between states and districts is allowed except for those with permits travelling for emergencies, “ he said in a press conference at Bukit Aman.

He said police will enforce the travel restrictions based on state districts and not police districts.

Besides listing out the standard operating procedures and the restrictions of the latest MCO, Acryl Sani said those who have appointments for the Covid-19 vaccination do not require permission to travel and need only to produce proof of the exercise through their MySejahtera application.

He said those who wish to jog or exercise can only do so within their residential areas between 7am and 8pm.

Acryl Sani said police will base a person’s residence from the address on his MyKad and advised the public to support this with additional papers such as utility bills.

“There will be more roadblocks and thorough checks on motorists at the checkpoints. This will result in traffic congestion. Those who do not require to travel should stay home so that the slow traffic does not badly affect those who need to travel,“ he said.

He said police will also closely monitor private premises that hold gatherings and parties during the MCO.

Asked about his personnel being overstretched after going on duty for over a year, Acryl Sani said: “The issue of being tired or exhausted should not arise. If that is the case, then we will be defeated. We need to fight this virus until the end. We too have families, relatives and friends to protect,“ he said.