IGP: Interpol Red Notices already issued for Jho Low, Nicky Liow

PETALING JAYA: Inspector General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani(pix) said today two Interpol Red Notices have already been issued for fugitives Low Taek Jho and Nicky Liow Soon Hee(pix).

According to Berita Harian, Acryl said the notice for Low is dated June 11, 2018, and Liow’s is April 20 this year.

Nicky Liow is the crime syndicate head known as “Geng Nicky”.

Acryl said both notices were only for the attention of enforcement agencies in member countries, and were not made public.

“There are two categories of Red Notices by Interpol. One can be shared for public display and information, and the other is limited – to be accessible only to enforcement agencies,” he reportedly said.

Acryl Sani stressed that the police are committed to ensuring the duo are arrested and brought to justice.

Low, also known as Jho Low, is likely the most wanted person in Malaysia. The fugitive billionaire is wanted for multiple money laundering charges related to the 1MDB affair.

Both he and his father, Tan Sri Low Hock Peng, have been charged in absentia in 2018.

The Home Ministry had repetitively stated that it had no information on Low’s whereabouts.

Nicky Liow, on the other hand, is the founder of the Dynasty Group, the company suspected of operating a Macau Scam syndicate.