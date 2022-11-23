IGP: Police set up roadblocks nationwide

KUALA LUMPUR: Police launched a 24-hour “strategic omnipresence operation” nationwide with roadblocks since Tuesday night to check motorists and motorcyclists as part of a move to ensure the public’s safety and prevent crime, said Inspector-General of Police Tan Sri Acryl Sani Abdullah Sani.

He said the roadblocks were not enforced during peak hours or during the day to ensure smooth traffic flow. “This is a crime prevention effort and increases our presence to guarantee public security and safety. There is no need for the public to be worried about the roadblocks. They should go about their daily routine while the police ensure the nation’s security,” he said.

In a short statement to theSun, Acryl Sani said: “The police operation has nothing to do with the racial hatred that was recently spewed on social media after the 15th general election.”

In a statement on Monday, he warned social media users against posting provocative content that could threaten public safety and order, after reports of online posts that reference racial riots and unrest following Saturday’s general election.

“The police have detected social media users uploading content with racial and religious sentiments, as well as content that insulted the royal institution. The police would like to remind social media users to refrain from misusing the platform by spreading provocative content that could alarm the public,” he said.

Acryl Sani said the authorities can take action against those who attempt to threaten public safety and order, under the Communications and Multimedia Act, the Sedition Act and the Penal Code.

His statement came amid posts in TikTok warning about a possible repeat of the May 13, 1969, race riots as various coalitions try to cobble together an alliance to govern Malaysia ahead of the 2pm Tuesday deadline from the palace.