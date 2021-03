SHAH ALAM: Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador (pix) did not mince his words when he took a swipe on crooked police personnel including past police top brass.

“I urge my personnel to end this culture and come to their senses. The culture of taking money from the bottom to the top for the IGP,” he said today.

“Even the officers on the ground are afraid to take action because the IGP wants it. This was happening before.Those who have retired from the force are still trying to enforce their powers in seeking favours from the police.

“When they are not entertained they are disappointed and then they start finding faults here and there. They say what I am doing is wrong. I stand here and challenge them. What is wrong with what I have done or am doing. I want a police station to be a place where the public can take their woes to and not be afraid of.

“I like to tell them, PDRM is not mine, it belongs to the country. I as the IGP have to convince the government that I am here to lead the force to the right path, to correct the wrongs and the bad culture in the force. I have no sinister motives,“ he added.