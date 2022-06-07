IHH Healthcare to dispose of medical education arm for RM1.35b

PETALING JAYA: IHH Healthcare has entered into an agreement for the sale of its fully owned medical education arm International Medical University (IMU) to a consortium of investors led by The Rise Fund, TPG’s multi-sector global impact investing platform and Hong Leong Group for RM1.35 billion.

IMU is the largest medical and healthcare-focused higher education institute in Malaysia. The sale includes an under-construction hospital that IMU owns, which will be acquired by Columbia Asia.

The divestment is a continuation of the group’s strategy to drive capital-efficient growth, which includes an ongoing review of its portfolio and capital deployment to prioritise returns and focus on long-term core assets.

“With the monetisation of this asset, IHH will focus on strengthening its healthcare operations in existing markets, and extending its footprint into new adjacent markets based on its cluster strategy approach and which it has good operating knowledge of,” it said in a statement.

IHH managing director and CEO Dr Kelvin Loh said the recalibration of its portfolio is a considered decision as part of a new strategy.

“We will deploy the proceeds to optimise our operations and clinical services plus invest into new growth peaks for IHH,” he added.

TPG senior adviser Tunku Ali Redhauddin Tuanku Muhriz said the investment is part of a thematic focus globally on professional education in the medical sector and will be a strong addition to the extensive healthcare and education portfolio that TPG has.

The transaction is expected to complete by the first quarter of 2023.

The Rise Fund’s investment in IMU is its second medical education investment this year. In February, through investments in the Burrell College of Osteopathic Medicine and Idaho College of Osteopathic Medicine, it launched the Center for Health Education and Access in the US.

Select TPG investments in healthcare and education sectors in Malaysia include Gribbles, Lablink, Clinipath and Quantum – as part of Pathology Asia – Columbia Asia, CVSKL, Beacon and Alty, as well as Sri KDU, Real Schools and GEMS as part of XCL Education.