IHH, Prodia to strengthen medical tourism between Malaysia, Indonesia

JAKARTA: IHH Healthcare Bhd (IHH) and PT Prodia Widyahusada Tbk (Prodia) have signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to provide options for comprehensive healthcare services to Prodia customers seeking medical treatment in Malaysia.

IHH’s partnership with Prodia, Indonesia's largest laboratory chain, is expected to optimise the management of patients who require clinical laboratory examination services before and after consulting a doctor.

In a joint statement today, IHH chief executive officer, Jean-François Naa said IHH has set up a one-stop customer service hotline that supports service in Bahasa Indonesia to provide assistance on appointment booking and medical enquiries.

The MoU signing ceremony was held in Jakarta, witnessed by Indonesia's Deputy Health Minister Dr Dante Saksono Harbuwono.

Prodia president director Dewi Muliaty said the partnership is expected to make it easier for patients from Indonesia to obtain referrals for advanced laboratory examination services such as health check-ups, disease development monitoring, diagnosis, and other examination services.

“We believe this collaboration can make it easier for Indonesian patients who perform integrated medical services with IHH Healthcare Malaysia to get more comprehensive clinical laboratory examination services,” she said.

Prodia has been a major player in Indonesia’s private health laboratory industry for many years, as reflected by its market share which grew from 38.3 per cent in 2018 to 39.5 per cent in 2020, she said.

Meanwhile, data from the Malaysia Healthcare Travel Council revealed that over 670,000 Indonesians had sought medical treatment in Malaysia in 2019, but the number had dropped to a mere 635 between 2020 and 2021 due to the lockdowns triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic.

The council expects the arrival of Indonesian medical tourists into Malaysia to return to the pre-pandemic level by 2025. - Bernama