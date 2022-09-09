IHH's proposed acquisition of Sime Darby- Ramsay JV talk ended without binding agreement

KUALA LUMPUR: IHH Healthcare Bhd, Sime Darby Bhd and Ramsay Health Care Ltd have concluded the discussions on IHH's proposed acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care Sdn Bhd, without a binding agreement.

Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care Sdn Bhd is a 50:50 joint venture (JV) between Sime Darby and Ramsay.

In March 2022, IHH announced its submission of a non-binding indicative proposal for the acquisition of a 100 per cent stake in Ramsay Sime Darby Health Care from Sime Darby and Ramsay for RM5.67 billion.

“The board of IHH wishes to announce that discussions between IHH, Ramsay and Sime Darby have concluded and that the discussions have not resulted in a binding agreement,“ IHH said in a filing with Bursa Malaysia today.

In a separate filing, Sime Darby also made a similar announcement, adding that it believes in the inherent value of its JV with Ramsay and the award-winning hospitals which are led by strong leadership with a commitment to providing high-quality healthcare.

“Both Sime Darby and Ramsay remain committed to a successful future,“ it said.--Bernama