IJM secures two building jobs worth RM422m in Penang

PETALING JAYA: Leading builder IJM Construction Sdn Bhd, a wholly owned subsidiary of IJM Corp Bhd, has secured two contracts for the construction of a manufacturing facility and a commercial tower in Penang worth RM422.18 million in total.

These job wins in Penang came on the heels of IJM securing two major contracts in Selangor last month – a RM831 million construction contract for a government hospital in Kapar and a RM150.8 million contract for the construction of an Inland Revenue Board (IRB) office tower in Shah Alam.

IJM Construction received a letter of award (LoA) from ASE Electronics (M) Sdn Bhd (ASEM), the Malaysian subsidiary of Advanced Semiconductor Engineering, Inc, leading global provider of semiconductor manufacturing services in assembly and test, for the construction of its new chip assembly and testing facility with a contract value of RM341.39 million.

Located in Penang’s Bayan Lepas Free Industrial Zone, the construction of ASEM’s new semiconductor assembly and testing facility will comprise two buildings (Plants 4 and 5) with a built-up area of 982,000 sq ft. The two buildings will be constructed over two phases consisting of a six-storey production floor space, office space, multi-storey car parks, a link bridge as well as a centralised utility building base.

IJM Construction has taken possession of the project site following a ground-breaking ceremony on Nov 10. The project is scheduled for completion in 2025.

“We are delighted that ASEM has chosen IJM Construction to deliver their building expansion project, riding on the rapid growth witnessed by the semiconductor industry. The client has called for green construction methods that emphasises ecological balance, conservation, and resource recycling and reuse to be adopted for the project,” said IJM Group CEO and managing director Liew Hau Seng.

This aligns well with the group’s sustainability agenda and proven expertise in constructing green building projects in Malaysia.

“Our solid track record for building construction has consistently enabled us to secure contracts from existing and new clients. These two job wins reaffirm IJM Construction’s market leadership as the builder of choice in Penang,” Liew added.

IJM Construction’s order book remains healthy at RM4.8 billion, comprising a good mix of private and public sector as well as building construction and civil engineering projects that provide near-term earnings visibility.