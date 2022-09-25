IKIAM signs MoU with Southern Thailand Islamic Religious Council

HAT YAI: The Malaysia International Institute of Islamic Cooperation (IKIAM) today signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Islamic Religious Council of Southern Thailand, paving the way for collaboration in breeding and supply industry of broiler chickens to Malaysia.

IKIAM chairman Datuk Zahidi Zainul Abidin, who is Deputy Communications and Multimedia Minister, signed on behalf of the institute while the council was represented by Songkhla Islamic Religious Council president Zakaria Soleh.

Speaking to the Malaysian media after the signing ceremony here, Zahidi who is Padang Besar MP, said about 80,000 chickens would be supplied to Malaysia.

He said the collaboration was also one of the initiatives to offer chickens at a cheap price to the asnaf and B40 groups in an effort to help ease their financial burden.

The chicken slaughter plant proposed to be built on the Thai side of Padang Besar through the joint venture will reduce the cost of processing and packaging chickens, he said.-Bernama